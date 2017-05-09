CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Facebook Photos To Be Evidence In Plano Murder Trial

May 9, 2017 11:03 AM By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under: Collin County, Facebook, Jennifer Streit-Spears, Kenneth Amyx, Murder, plano, Stabbing

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – The murder trial for a Plano man is scheduled to begin sometime on Tuesday in Collin County. Kenneth Amyx has been charged with the death of his girlfriend, Jennifer Streit-Spears. The attack happened last May, and a series of online photos have been submitted as evidence.

Police received a call about a disturbance at an apartment complex. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim’s body. Streit-Spears had been stabbed to death. They also found Amyx inside of the apartment unit, alive with knife wounds. Officials said that his injuries appeared to be self-inflicted.

jennifer streit spears Facebook Photos To Be Evidence In Plano Murder Trial

Jennifer Streit-Spears

Amyx is accused of killing Spears and then posting pictures of the crime on Facebook. The victim’s friends first learned about the death when they saw the bloody images online. They could not believe, they said, that it took the social media company up to 36 hours before the photographs were removed.

The trial was initially scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. However, two hours later, it still has not started.

More from Brittany Jeffers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch