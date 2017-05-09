Facebook Photos To Be Evidence In Plano Murder Trial

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – The murder trial for a Plano man is scheduled to begin sometime on Tuesday in Collin County. Kenneth Amyx has been charged with the death of his girlfriend, Jennifer Streit-Spears. The attack happened last May, and a series of online photos have been submitted as evidence.

Police received a call about a disturbance at an apartment complex. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim’s body. Streit-Spears had been stabbed to death. They also found Amyx inside of the apartment unit, alive with knife wounds. Officials said that his injuries appeared to be self-inflicted.

Amyx is accused of killing Spears and then posting pictures of the crime on Facebook. The victim’s friends first learned about the death when they saw the bloody images online. They could not believe, they said, that it took the social media company up to 36 hours before the photographs were removed.

The trial was initially scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. However, two hours later, it still has not started.