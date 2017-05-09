Fights Eruped At Florida Airport After Spirit Airlines Canceled 9 Flights

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSDFW) – Several law enforcement officials were forced to step in at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when passengers became upset when Spirit Airlines suddenly canceled nine flights.
The confusion of the sudden cancellation turned to anger after hundreds were left stranded, and upset passengers began to fight near the crowded Spirit Airlines check-in counter Monday night.
The airline said in a statement Tuesday morning it is “shocked and saddened” to see the video from inside the Fort Lauderdale airport.
According to Spirit Airlines, the flights were cancelled due to a breakdown in labor negotiations. Spirit is claiming the pilots are refusing to fly to influence the outcome.
The carrier, which says it has canceled more than 150 flights in the last two days, is now asking a court to intervene with the pilots union – and its customers appear to be caught in the middle.
