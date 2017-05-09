First Responder Showered With Support

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Support poured in Tuesday at a fundraiser for an injured first responder who was shot on the job – but he’s improving.

Firefighter and paramedic William An was shot just over a week ago while responding to a shooting call in South Dallas.

“They’re there with us on most call. Sometimes they’re there before us,” said Senior Corporal Dominique Erwin who is treasurer for National Latino Law Enforcement Organization.

Dallas police officers quickly organized the fundraiser.

“We want to make sure everyone knows that we’re behind him and his family. Everybody’s praying for him. It means a lot that this event has grown to this in a matter of a few days,” said Erwin.

Cheesesteaks were handed out as donations flowed in.

“Honestly I think we should support them more. I always appreciate and am grateful for our firefighters and police officers,” said attendee Kay Hoyle.

The support meant a lot to firefighter Jim Royer. He was working when he learned his friend was shot.

“We were deployed to Canton at the time for the tornado damage doing searches. When we got the news, we all hopped back in the vans and drove back to Dallas and went straight to the hospital,” said Royer.

An is no longer in critical condition and Dallas Fire-Rescue says he is improving every day.

An and his wife have a 3-year-old son and are expecting their second child. Royer says he’s a remarkable father and first responder.

“He has a great work ethic. His attitude every day is amazing and it’s contagious,” said Royer.

Volunteers raised more than $2,000 during Tuesday’s fundraiser and Dallas officers also had a check for $1,500 that they gave to An’s family.