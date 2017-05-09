Frisco ISD To Consider Pay-To-Play Sports Over Budget Shortfall

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – The Frisco ISD is still trying to figure out how to deal with a $30 million budget shortfall.
One cost-saving move the district is considering is a pay-to-play fee. That means that student athletes would be charged a fee to participate in sports.
According to reports, that fee could be $100 for middle school athletes and up to $200 for high school students. Many parents oppose the pay-to-play fee saying a lot of students could be excluded because they couldn’t afford the cost.
The school board could vote on the proposal at the June 19th meeting.