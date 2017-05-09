Frisco ISD To Consider Pay-To-Play Sports Over Budget Shortfall

May 9, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: Budget, Education, Frisco, Frisco ISD, High School Sports, Pay To Play

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – The Frisco ISD is still trying to figure out how to deal with a $30 million budget shortfall.

One cost-saving move the district is considering is a pay-to-play fee. That means that student athletes would be charged a fee to participate in sports.

According to reports, that fee could be $100 for middle school athletes and up to $200 for high school students. Many parents oppose the pay-to-play fee saying a lot of students could be excluded because they couldn’t afford the cost.

The school board could vote on the proposal at the June 19th meeting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch