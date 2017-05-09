Motorcyclist In Critical Condition After Hit-And-Run

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A motorcycle rider in Garland was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday evening and the motorcyclist is in critical condition, according to Garland Police

Police said around 6:45 p.m., a motorcycle and a dark-colored vehicle were eastbound on the I-30 Service Road at Bobtown stopped at a red light, both in the left turn lanes.

The inhe motorcycle was in the right left turn lane and the dark vehicle was in the left one.

As the light turned green, police said the motorcycle began to turn northbound. The dark-colored vehicle continued eastbound striking the motorcycle and driver.

The driver of the vehicle took off.

The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to a hospital.

Investigators have obtained video showing the motorcycle and numerous other vehicles in the area shortly before the hit-and-run.

Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this hit and run crash, can contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.