New Southwest Airlines System Hopes To Make Flights More Accessible

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is rolling out a new reservation system that it hopes will make things even easier for its users. The new software hopes to make cancellations even easier, and to make more flights available at a wider variety of times.

The new system should keep things user friendly, though it may lead to some changes on Southwest’s website and at airport kiosks.

Southwest is currently working to expand into Central and Latin America, and experts say it could use a stronger and more accessible system to better serve those countries.

Southwest is known for its popular perks like easy cancellations and free checked bags. For now, the airline has no plans to do away with any of that.

The transition to the new system is expected to run smoothly, but experts say Southwest will have planned for any issues, and will be prepared to tackle anything.

According to the airline, people traveling this week on Southwest should be prepared for some slowdowns at the kiosk as the new system gets underway.