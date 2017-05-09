CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

New Southwest Airlines System Hopes To Make Flights More Accessible

May 9, 2017 11:39 AM By Kristin Weisell
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Airport, Business, Consumer, Dallas, Dallas Love Field, flight cancellations, reservations, Software, Southwest Airlines, Texas, travel

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is rolling out a new reservation system that it hopes will make things even easier for its users. The new software hopes to make cancellations even easier, and to make more flights available at a wider variety of times.

The new system should keep things user friendly, though it may lead to some changes on Southwest’s website and at airport kiosks.

Southwest is currently working to expand into Central and Latin America, and experts say it could use a stronger and more accessible system to better serve those countries.

Southwest is known for its popular perks like easy cancellations and free checked bags. For now, the airline has no plans to do away with any of that.

The transition to the new system is expected to run smoothly, but experts say Southwest will have planned for any issues, and will be prepared to tackle anything.

According to the airline, people traveling this week on Southwest should be prepared for some slowdowns at the kiosk as the new system gets underway.

More from Kristin Weisell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch