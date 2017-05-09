DPD: Suspects Arrested After Chase May Be Tied To Other Crimes

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Four men, accused of robbery, grand theft auto and leading police on an overnight high-speed chase, are arrested and investigators with the Dallas Police Department now believe the group may be tied to other crimes in the city.
The incident started about 10 o’clock Monday night when the four men robbed a victim in the 9800 block of Webb Chapel Road. They took the victim’s belongings and car.
After an emergency call was placed, officers spotted the car but the men inside took off, leading police on a chase through Dallas, into Garland and back to Dallas.
At one point the chase reached speeds of more than 80 miles an hour. Police eventually used spikes to stop the car. On flattened tires, the suspects drove to a bank parking lot off Forest Lane where they eventually surrendered.
Police weren’t giving a lot of details about any criminal connections Tuesday morning, but did confirm they believe the men in custody are tied to other robberies in the area.