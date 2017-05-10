Assault Convict Flees Court During Lunch

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton County Criminal District Attorneys office has put out an alert for a man convicted of assault and did not return from a lunch break Tuesday, as the punishment phase of the trial was about to begin.
The jury took a break for lunch and came back to start the punishment phase of trial, and the defendant, Jeffery Perkins did not return from the lunch break.
The jury heard punishment evidence and sentenced the Perkins to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
Perkins is still at large, and has an active warrant.