CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

IIHS Says Big Rig Guard Rails Could Prevent Deaths

May 10, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Car Crash, car safety, IIHS

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DETROIT (AP) – Tractor trailers with side guard rails mounted between their tires are less likely to be involved in fatal crashes, an auto safety group says.

But the trucking industry says technology that prevents crashes in the first place is a better use of resources.

Federal law requires big trucks to have rear underride guards, which stop cars from traveling underneath the truck in an accident. But the government doesn’t require side guards. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says side guards could prevent hundreds of traffic deaths per year in the U.S. alone. In 2015, 301 passenger vehicle occupants were killed when the cars they were riding in struck the side of a trailer.

The institute tested AngelWing, a steel rail covered with fiberglass that was mounted on a 53-foot trailer. The system is made by Quebec-based Airflow Deflector Inc.

When a midsize car going 35 miles per hour hit the guard rail, the front crumpled but the car’s air bags and seat belt protected the test dummy inside. In a test with no guard rails, the crash sheared off the car’s roof and the car came to rest under the trailer. The institute said that crash likely would have been fatal in real life.

“We think a mandate for side underride guards on large trucks has merit, especially as crash deaths continue to rise on our roads,” said David Zuby, the institute’s executive vice president and chief research officer.

The American Trucking Associations said the industry hasn’t come to an agreement on guard rails because they require trade-offs, including added weight. Side guard rails require stiffer trailers that can develop cracks in their frames, which presents another safety risk, ATA spokesman Sean McNally said.

McNally said the trucking industry wants to avoid crashes in the first place, and is supporting efforts to deploy safety technology like automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning systems. Electronic logging devices, which track truckers’ driving and will be required by the end of this year, will also help to prevent crashes, he said.

“It’s important to recognize that all crashes are tragedies, but we also need to recognize that these guards are collision mitigation — and not collision avoidance — equipment and ATA’s primary safety goal is to prevent crashes,” McNally said.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch