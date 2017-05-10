Dallas To Burbank Southwest Flight Ends In Fistfight

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
One man was arrested and another was hurt after a fistfight on a Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas to California Sunday morning.
The flight was smooth after leaving Dallas at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, but according to witnesses, the fight happened shortly after the plane landed in Burbank around 11:00 a.m. (PST), and it was all caught on video.
Employees and passengers eventually broke up the fight. One of the men left with a bruised eye, a chipped tooth and a cut on his nose.
It’s the most recent melee involving airline passengers. On Monday, angry passengers duked it out after Spirit Airlines cancelled nine flights in Fort Lauderdale. Several people were arrested.