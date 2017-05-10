The Foote Files: Dance With Cascada

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – If you are into dance/electronica music, then you know about Cascada (pronounced with a schwa e in the first and third syllable and “skah” in the second syllable).

Cascada was formed in Germany by two DJs and Natalie Horler. Horler was born of British parents in Bonn, Germany in 1981. By 2004, she was already doing studio work and hooked up with DJ Manian and DJ Yanou. The original group name was supposed to be Kaskade but since another artist had that name, it was changed to Cascada to avoid legal issues.

Horler is one of those incredibly blessed individuals with beauty, talent, intelligence and on top of all of that is a good businesswoman. Her father David is a jazz musician and her mother Christine is a foreign language teacher (Horler herself is fluent in German). All told, the group has won seven music awards, nominated for seven awards, released four albums and numerous singles.

I first heard this group on Sirius XM 51 BPM (Beats Per Minute), the satellite radio channel that plays the most current and hip dance/electronica music around the world. My younger son got me into listening to this channel several years ago, hence why someone my age even KNOWS about Cascada! Three big hits for them were “Heaven” from 2002, “Everytime We Touch” from 2005 which hit the American pop music charts and “Evacuate The Dance Floor” from 2010.

On April 20 this year, the group released its new single “Playground,” the official song of the 2017 Ice Hockey World Championship held in Cologne and Paris. Here it is… You’re gonna love it. See you next time.