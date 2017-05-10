Former Rob & Big Star Christopher “Big Black” Boykin Dead At 45

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The man best known for his role on MTV’s “Rob & Big,” has died. According to TMZ, Christopher “Big Black” Boykin died at a hospital in Plano on Tuesday.

While no exact cause of death has been released, Boykin’s ex-wife told TMZ that doctors in North Texas tried to resuscitate Boykin for 30 minutes after he had some type of heart episode. The 45-year-old had reportedly been hospitalized for several days.

Fame found Boykin when starred alongside former professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek on MTV’s Rob & Big. On the show the pair had all kinds of wild adventures, including becoming video game characters, placing bets on turtle races, and attempting to break skateboard records. The series aired from 2006 – 2008. Boykin also appeared on MTV’s “Fantasy Factory” and “Ridiculousness.”

Dyrdek took to social media to remember his friend.

My heart is broken. I don't want write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you. pic.twitter.com/Atp5EE3jX6 — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

Though their contact had been limited since splitting after Rob & Big, it was just a few weeks ago that Boykin posted a throwback pic from his days working with Dyrdek.

#tbt The Team.. Meaty,Mini G,Rob&Big Legendary….Rob&Big 06-08….. A post shared by Christopher "Big Black" Boykin (@bigblack1972) on Mar 23, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

MTV issued a statement on Big Black’s death that said:

“MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin’s passing,” the network said in a statement. “He was a longtime and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time.”

Christopher “Big Black” Boykin is survived by his 9-year-old daughter, Isis Rae Boykin. Funeral arrangements are pending.