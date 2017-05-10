CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Former Rob & Big Star Christopher “Big Black” Boykin Dead At 45

May 10, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: Christopher "Big Black" Boykin, Christopher Boykin, MTV, Rob & Big, Rob and Big, Rob Dyrdek

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The man best known for his role on MTV’s “Rob & Big,” has died. According to TMZ, Christopher “Big Black” Boykin died at a hospital in Plano on Tuesday.

While no exact cause of death has been released, Boykin’s ex-wife told TMZ that doctors in North Texas tried to resuscitate Boykin for 30 minutes after he had some type of heart episode. The 45-year-old had reportedly been hospitalized for several days.

Fame found Boykin when starred alongside former professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek on MTV’s Rob & Big. On the show the pair had all kinds of wild adventures, including becoming video game characters, placing bets on turtle races, and attempting to break skateboard records. The series aired from 2006 – 2008. Boykin also appeared on MTV’s “Fantasy Factory” and “Ridiculousness.”

Dyrdek took to social media to remember his friend.

Though their contact had been limited since splitting after Rob & Big, it was just a few weeks ago that Boykin posted a throwback pic from his days working with Dyrdek.

#tbt The Team.. Meaty,Mini G,Rob&Big Legendary….Rob&Big 06-08…..

A post shared by Christopher "Big Black" Boykin (@bigblack1972) on

MTV issued a statement on Big Black’s death that said:

“MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin’s passing,” the network said in a statement. “He was a longtime and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time.”

Christopher “Big Black” Boykin is survived by his 9-year-old daughter, Isis Rae Boykin. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch