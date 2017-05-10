Former Treasurer Accused Of Stealing Thousands From Alvarado HS Band

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

ALVARADO (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas high school band is out thousands of dollars and a former band booster is accused of the theft.

According to police, 38-year-old Kirsten Meyer, the former Alvarado High School band booster treasurer, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the club’s accounts.

The club’s money is raised by band members and pays for everything, from food and water at practice, to the yearly band trip.

Boosters first noticed something was wrong after accounts became overdrawn. Following an investigation, they estimated around $40,000 was missing.

Alvarado police say Meyer admitted the theft, and has so far paid back about $22,000.

Meanwhile, the band boosters and Alvarado students are facing the question of how to pay for their end-of-year banquet.

Meyer faces one charge of theft from a nonprofit which is a second degree felony.