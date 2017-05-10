Injuries After Crowley ISD School Bus Crash

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A morning crash involving a car and a school bus, in far southwest Fort Worth, sent several people to the hospital.
It was about 8:30 a.m. when a car rear-ended the school bus on Risinger Road, near Cove Meadow Lane. While the crash was literally steps away from Crowley Middle School, the students onboard were from Crowley High School.
According to Crowley Independent School District spokesman Anthony Kirchner, there were 37 students on the bus.
In all, a spokesperson with MedStar said seven people taken to local hospitals with minor injuries and three people were treated at the scene. It isn’t clear how many of those were students or adults on the bus, or individuals in the car.
The bus wasn’t damaged in the crash but the driver was issued two citations.