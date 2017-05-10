CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
North Texas History Teacher Competes For $100K On Jeopardy

May 10, 2017 9:40 PM By Ken Molestina

KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) — Keller High School is cheering on one of their beloved history teachers who is trying to add the title of Jeopardy champion to his resume.

David Clemmons has taught at Keller High for 13 years. He won Wednesday night’s game making him a semi-finalist on the nationally televised game show.

Dozens of students and staff members packed into the schools lunch room Wednesday night for a watch party.

“He supports us so much in his life and I just really wanted to pay that back to him,” said Junior Grace Farley.

Clemmons said competing on the show is something he has tried to do for more than 30 years after he saw his first episode back in 1984.

“It’s been a 33 year dream to be on Jeopardy so it was very exciting,” he said.

Clemmons now advances to the semi-finals round, which was already recorded but he is not allowed to comment on due to a nondisclosure contract that he signed.

The history teacher is competing for $100,000.

