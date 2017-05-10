One Man Wounded In South Dallas Shooting

May 10, 2017 5:30 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Dallas, Dallas Police Department, pleasant grove, Shooting, Texas

Follow CBSDFW: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man is in the hospital this morning after being shot several times outside his home in Pleasant Grove.

Dallas Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Someone opened fire as the man was getting out of his car outside of his home.

The unidentified man was hit three times but managed to drive himself several miles to a nearby gas station on Buckner Blvd near Military Parkway. A police officer was inside and he called for help.

So far there have been no arrests and police don’t know if the man was targeted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch