One Man Wounded In South Dallas Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man is in the hospital this morning after being shot several times outside his home in Pleasant Grove.
Dallas Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Someone opened fire as the man was getting out of his car outside of his home.
The unidentified man was hit three times but managed to drive himself several miles to a nearby gas station on Buckner Blvd near Military Parkway. A police officer was inside and he called for help.
So far there have been no arrests and police don’t know if the man was targeted.