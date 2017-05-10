Puppy Dies After Being Thrown, Stomped On

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – The puppy known as “Diesel” has died from injuries sustained after 27-year-old, Andrew Callaway abused him.
Police in Wylie arrested a Callaway after discovering evidence of animal abuse.
Authorities say they were told by several witnesses that Callaway “stomped and threw” a boxer-type puppy causing it to yelp in pain.
A day later police executed a warrant and took the puppy to the Richardson Animal Shelter.
The puppy was found to have several fractures on his back legs and hips, which would have required surgery in the upcoming weeks.
Investigators were able to get an arrest warrant for Callaway and charged him with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal-Torture Kill or Serious Bodily Injury.
Wylie Police say the investigation is still ongoing.
