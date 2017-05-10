Texas Names Being Dropped For Possible Comey Replacement

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Just a day after President Trump fired James Comey as Director of the FBI, names of who could potentially replace him are starting to circulate.

John Weekly has helped guide campaigns for decades but says nothing prepared him for the Trump’s termination of Comey on Tuesday.

“If you’re a political observer, this is the Super Bowl,” said Weekly. “It just keeps getting better and better.”

Weekly feels the President will have to pick someone both sides of the aisle can agree on and Texas could play a role.

“Oh I think it’ll get very nasty,” said Weekly. “It’s never the obvious one.”

While qualified, Weekly does not think Senator John Cornyn would say “yes” to the job.

Senator Ted Cruz is also a possibility.

“I don’t know he could get confirmed very well in the Senate, that might be a little tough,” said Weekly.

Weekly like the idea of Governor Greg Abbott but also has his doubts.

“First of all, you got to move to Washington and that’s punishment enough,” joked Weekly. “On top of that, you’ve also got all these other states who are mad at Texas.”

Outside of Texas, Weekly thinks former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly could have support from Democrats and Republican given his nonpartisan involvement.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has too much political baggage according to Weekly.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani could act as a “fill-in,” but Guiliani has denied any interest in the post.

“He could take it and hold it for four years, six years or whatever or however long he might want to,” said Weekly.

South Carolina Representative Trey Gowdy would be perfect for the job according to Weekly, but his absence would force an election and possibly a loss for the Republicans.

“This is one of the biggest tests he’ll have as president,” said Weekly.

Experts predict Trump will likely make his pick within a couple of weeks.

Depending on how politically involved the person is, Senate confirmation of the nominee could take several more weeks.