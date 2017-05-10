CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Missing 40 Pound Tortoise Found 2 Miles Away From School

May 10, 2017 3:46 PM
Filed Under: Annie Potasznik, Samson, Southlake, tortoise

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – Carroll Middle School’s large tortoise Samson was found safe today after he was reported missing six days ago.

Souhlake resident Bill Mathison (pictured below), who works at a business called Comware found the flighty reptile.

Samson had escaped from the campus outdoor patio area last Friday.

He weighs about 40 pounds and is part of the Animal Science class at CMS.

By all accounts, Samson is well although authorities have yet to comment on why he took off or where he may have been going.

