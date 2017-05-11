CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Allergic To North Texas? Here's Why

May 11, 2017
Dr. Marie Fitzgerald, Family Allergy and Asthma Care, rag weed

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – “The big thing is my eyes, my eyes, itch and itch,” Heather Haupt told CBS11 News.

When she moved to Texas three years ago, the Arizona native didn’t know what hit her.

“May is my month,” she says. Her allergies flare up just around this time. “Scratching at my eyes and just miserable,” she says. “I was trying out all natural remedies until finally, getting to a point and going to the pharmacist going ‘give me the strongest thing you have.’ ”

North Texas plants pollinate year around and the mild weather doesn’t help. Warmer weather means more pollen. Trees, plants and grass pollinate at all different times of the year making the area very unique.

“Grass pollen will start to pollinate in April and May and that is what is coming out right now,” Dr. Marie Fitzgerald with Family Allergy and Asthma Care said.

She says DFW is right on the border between the geographical locations of West Texas vs. East Texas.

fs map of gould ecoregions Allergic To North Texas? Heres Why
A Texas Parks and Wild Life map showing vegetation areas in Texas show the two regions The Black Land Prairie and the Cross Timbers Prairie with distinctly different vegetaions merging right near the east and west counties in North Texas.

It has a direct role in severity and the length of allergy season because trees start pollinating earlier, increasing pollen count.

Speaking of pollen count, Dr. Fitzgerald runs one of the two pollen counting stations for the National Allergy Bureau in Flower Mound.

The Burkhart Spore Trap – is an odd looking contraption that looks like an alien machine with a weather vane collects pollen.

Each week Dr. Fitzgerald and her team tests collected samples. The data is then posted on the National Allergy Bureau website.

“It captures a lot of things, pollen, dust sometimes insects,” Todd Spiegener a certified pollen collector told CBS11 News.

Pollen count helps doctors understand what they should treat patients for. Dr. Marie Fitzgerald said the grass pollen is at its peak right now and ragweed season is next.

Meanwhile Haupt has tried everything from medication to face masks, essential oils as well as sinus rinsing.

But for her May is still a hard month.

