Bathroom Bill Has One More Chance In The Texas House

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Controversial Bill 2899 or what is often referred to as the ‘bathroom bill’ missed a key deadline in the Texas House, but some say it still has a chance to survive.

The House State Affairs Committee took no action on the bill earlier this week, but with several weeks left in the Texas legislative session, some say there are several ways the issue might be kept alive.

The proposal by Representative Ron Simmons (R-Carrollton) would have prohibited city and school district policies that protect groups from discrimination if state or federal law doesn’t already protect them. The bill would have only affected policies on restrooms, locker rooms and changing facilities.

Options to keep the bill alive could include adding it as an amendment on a different bill – something Simmons said he is interested in doing.

Now, attention is turning to Senate Bill 6, which passed in March but hasn’t been debated in the House. The Senate bill differs from the House proposal because it would require people to use bathrooms in public schools, government buildings and universities that match the biological sex on their birth certificate.

Resource Center CEO Cece Cox, who is firmly against both proposals, said the bills are not only unethical but also bad for business. “This is an issue that is immoral and unjust. It’s saying that transgender people can’t use a bathroom of their gender,” she said adding that, “There’s a huge economic impact that could happen. Businesses would pull out of Texas, just like they did out of North Carolina and Indiana when they passed similar measures.”

CBS 11 News reached out to Representative Simmons about his quest to get the bill passed in the House, but he has yet to respond.

Today is the last day for most bills that started in the House to win tentative approval. The Texas legislative session ends May 29.