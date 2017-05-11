Big Rig Overturned On I-35 In Fort Worth

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A major crash involving a big rig has led to a highway closure in the southbound lanes of I-35 and Golden Triangle in Fort Worth.
The 18-wheeler overturned and is spread across all southbound lanes.
It happened around 1:40 Thursday afternoon.
There is no word on the extent of the injuries, but MedStar says seven people are being evaluated at the scene.
There are three ambulances there.
Traffic is being diverted off to Keller Hicks.
This is a developing story.