Big Rig Overturned On I-35 In Fort Worth

UPDATED | May 11, 2017 2:05 PM May 11, 2017 2:02 PM
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A major crash involving a big rig has led to a highway closure in the southbound lanes of I-35 and Golden Triangle in Fort Worth.

The 18-wheeler overturned and is spread across all southbound lanes.

It happened around 1:40 Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters respond to a crash involving a big rig in Fort Worth. (Chopper11)

There is no word on the extent of the injuries, but MedStar says seven people are being evaluated at the scene.

There are three ambulances there.

Traffic is being diverted off to Keller Hicks.

This is a developing story.

