CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Bill That Fines Police For Not Reporting Shootings Rejected

May 11, 2017 5:48 AM
Filed Under: accountability, law enforcement, officer involved deaths, Police, Police Shooting, Police Shootings, Texas House

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas House has voted down a bill that would have put new accountability measures on police departments reporting when an officer kills a civilian.

The House voted 71-70 against a measure that would have required the state attorney general to investigate law enforcement agencies that failed to report officer-related deaths or injuries.

Law enforcement is already required to submit reports about officer-related deaths, but the new bill they would have imposed fines of $10,000 for failure to do so. Agencies could have been fined an additional $1,000 a day for failing to comply.

Data compiled by The Washington Post showed Texas police fatally shot 82 people in 2016.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch