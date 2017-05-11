Demi Lovato & Kate Hudson Collaborate On Activewear

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) – Kate Hudson and Demi Lovato have gone from working out at the gym together to working on a fashion line.
Lovato’s line of activewear for Hudson’s Fabletics brand debuted Wednesday in Beverly Hills. Hudson says she immediately hit it off with the “Confident” singer when they ran into each other at the gym.
Hudson says the clothes embody Lovato’s personality, which she described as fierce.
Lovato says her line is designed to feel comfortable and build confidence with its materials and cuts. Lovato says she regularly trains with mixed martial arts fighters and enjoys weights and other strength-building workouts.
Hudson co-founded her Fabletics brand in 2013.
