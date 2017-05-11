CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Department Of Justice Investigates Jordan Edwards Case

May 11, 2017 4:58 PM By Austin York
Filed Under: Annie Potasznik, Austin York, Dallas, Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson, Jordan Edwards, justice, Lee Merritt

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Department of Justice investigation is now underway into the Balch Springs police shooting of a 15 year old.

After meeting with Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson Thursday afternoon, attorneys representing the family of Jordan Edwards believe the DA is committed to justice and securing a conviction against fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver.

Oliver is accused of shooting and killing Edwards as he and two other teens drove away from a house party. Oliver was fired and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office filed a murder charge against him. He’s since been released after posting $300,000 bond.

The family has filed a civil suit against the Balch Springs police department as well as Oliver himself and one of their attorneys Lee Merritt says this is all about justice.

“We want to see a genuine effort, with all resources available, to prosecute not only the officer that has been named, Roy Oliver, but every officer involved in wrongdoing, in the cover up, and the harassment of Jordan Edwards’ brothers — and the injustice on that evening.”

Daryl Washington also represents the family and says they want key documents into Oliver’s work history released.

“We want to know this police officer. We need to know if this officer was involved in prior conduct. We should not be protecting a police officer.”

Washington said the family didn’t file a civil case for monetary gain but rather to ensure there is transparency in the investigation and accountability with regard to how the teens were treated after the shooting.

“We hope at the conclusion of this lawsuit every police officer involved in this incident directly or indirectly are no longer on this police force,” said Washington.

The Dallas County District Attorney has vowed to act in fairness and seek justice.

 

 

 

 

 

 

