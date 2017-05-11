Haunted House For Sale In Mineral Wells

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MINERAL WELLS (CBS11) – A three bedroom, two bath home in the heart of historic Mineral Wells may remain occupied by its current tenants long after its sold.

For $125,000 all 2,800 square feet can be yours–that is if you don’t mind sharing the space with its inhabitants. According to the property owner, Phil Kirchhoff, as many as nine spirits call it home.

“When we bought the house we had no idea that it was haunted. I wasn’t involved in the paranormal at that point. The neighbors all started talking about it, they started telling us stories” Kirchhoff told KRLD-AM last October.

The home sits in the shadow of the historic Baker Hotel. It’s about a block and a half away.

Becky Foley, with Source 1 Real Estate, says this is her most unique listing to date. She herself doesn’t delve into the paranormal, but confesses to witnessing some odd occurrences.

“A client got literally nauseously ill, and thought she was going to pass out and ran out,” Foley said.

‘She kept saying, ‘I can’t go back in there, something hit me the moment you opened the door, I cannot go back in there.”

Kirchhoff told Foley, that’s not unusual.

“He says the spirits do not want some people in this house, and they’ll chase them out.”

The home’s many living spaces are furnished with relics from different eras. Lone toy carousels and stuffed animals eerily sit on the floor boards.

“The cute little trinkets belong to the people who live here,” said Foley.

At one point, the home had three bathrooms.

“This is actually a bathroom that got sealed up and no one knows why.” Foley said.

It does come equipped with a unique safety feature–what look to be burglar bars on the inside of the home.

“We’ve heard it could have been a brothel. We wonder if some of the people were maybe kept against their will, hence the bars–we don’t know,” says Foley.

Though it has been appraised at just over $26,000, Foley explains its $125,000 price tag reflects the business opportunity that resides there.

Currently, the home attracts brave souls interested in investigating paranormal activity.

On weekends, groups explore the house and often share their findings with a community of enthusiasts on the Haunted Hill House’s Facebook page.

Tours are booked through September.

The owner does not live on the grounds. Foley says the right buyer will embrace his passion for the property.

“His hope is whoever takes it and buys it, will have the love for what he loves. I think it will make a cool bed and breakfast. We’ll just have to see what its future holds.”