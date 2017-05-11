Mortuary Worker Sues Former Employer Claiming PTSD

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A mortuary worker is suing his former employer, claiming that he was fired after doing work on two stressful cases, including one that might be connected to a high-profile murder investigation. The lawsuit details the two cases, and one sounds like the Vandewege murders.

Craig Vandewege has been accused of slashing the throats of his wife and their 3-month-old son last December. He was found in Colorado and extradited back to Fort Worth to face murder charges. During the arrest, Vandewege told officers that he was having a “long week” because his family had been killed and he was being blamed.

Jeremy Hoes may have been the one to handle the bodies of the victims when they arrived at Accu Care Mortuary Services in Fort Worth. His lawsuit does not list the Vandewege family by name, but lists a date and specific details of the case that match up exactly.

According to the lawsuit, Hoes also worked on a body in November that exposed him to dangerous fumes. The work gave him chronic asthma, he said.

Hoes is suing his former employee, saying that he suffered a “post traumatic stress reaction” after doing work on the multiple victims, and was then fired for threatening to file a workers compensation claim. Hoes was released from Accu Care Mortuary Services in January, two days after saying that he planned to file the claims.

In the lawsuit, Hoes claimed that the company offered to pay for medical expenses instead of workers compensation, but that never happened. He is now asking for an amount between $100,000 and $1 million. Accu Care Mortuary Services has not yet commented on the lawsuit.