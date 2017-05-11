Parents Of Texas Stabbing Suspect Apologize To Victims

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
AUSTIN (AP) – The parents of a young man suspected of stabbing four students at the University of Texas are apologizing for his actions and say his behavior turned erratic following a car accident weeks before the Austin campus attack.
Kenneth and Shantina White told KVUE-TV and the Austin American-Statesman that it was “frightful” to see their son’s behavior and that they had sought psychiatric care for him.
Twenty-one-year-old Kendrex White was charged with drunken driving following the accident and his parents wonder whether a head injury may have contributed to the change in his demeanor.
Authorities say Kendrex White fatally stabbed one person and injured three others May 1 before police disarmed him. He is charged with murder.
Police said the day after the stabbings that White suffered from mental health troubles.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)