Parents Of Texas Stabbing Suspect Apologize To Victims

May 11, 2017 9:48 AM
AUSTIN (AP) – The parents of a young man suspected of stabbing four students at the University of Texas are apologizing for his actions and say his behavior turned erratic following a car accident weeks before the Austin campus attack.

Kenneth and Shantina White told KVUE-TV and the Austin American-Statesman that it was “frightful” to see their son’s behavior and that they had sought psychiatric care for him.

Twenty-one-year-old Kendrex White was charged with drunken driving following the accident and his parents wonder whether a head injury may have contributed to the change in his demeanor.

Authorities say Kendrex White fatally stabbed one person and injured three others May 1 before police disarmed him. He is charged with murder.

Police said the day after the stabbings that White suffered from mental health troubles.

