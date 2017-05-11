Animal Park Home To April The Giraffe And Calf Delays Opening

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — People hoping to get an up-close look at April the giraffe’s calf, born at an animal park in upstate New York before a live stream audience, will have to wait a little longer.
Animal Adventure Park originally planned to open for the season this weekend, but have pushed back the date until Monday because of cool and rainy weather.
April gave birth to a male calf on April 15. Her pregnancy was the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube’s history, with more than 232 million live views during a seven-week period. More than 1.2 million viewers were watching when April gave birth.
The calf was named Tajiri, a Swahili word that means hope.
The privately owned zoo is located in rural Harpursville, 130 miles northwest of New York City. It is bracing for a flood of visitors.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)