Possible Tornado Hits Part Of Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY (CBS11) – Residents in Van Zandt County are still waiting for official confirmation from the National Weather Service, but they are dealing with the mess left behind by what was possibly a quick tornado.

“It was very loud it sounded like everyone describes like a freight train,” said Chuck Tull of Edgewood.

Tull said thankfully his house was spared but the trees and windmill out front along with the fencing around his pool were not.

“The fence on that end of the pool is now in the neighbor’s yard,” he saidl

About a mile away from his house in nearby Wills Point, Melissa Horn had brick torn off the side of her house and a patio awning come off as a result of the winds.

She said she was making her son a birthday dinner when all of a sudden she found herself running for cover.

“I ran straight into the bathroom like they say to do,” Horn said.

Both Horn and Tull said the possible tornado came quickly and left just as fast.

Unlike their neighbors Canton recently, this storm did not cause wide spread damage, and no injuries were reported at the time of this report.