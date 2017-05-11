Sen. West, Mayor Rawlings: ‘Major Progress Made’ On Dallas Police & Fire Pension

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After months of negotiations at the Texas State Capitol, State Senator Royce West (D-Dallas) said Thursday “major progress has been made” to resolve the decades-long problems that jeopardize the future viability of the Dallas Fire & Police Pension Fund.

“Most parties involved have agreed to concepts which provide the framework that will resolve major sticking points that have stalled progress,” said Senator West. “The next step is to draft language that mirrors the concepts, then allow it to be reviewed by the various stakeholders before requesting a hearing sometime next week. The conceptual agreement solves issues related to governance, protects member’s benefits and holds the City of Dallas responsible for the pension plan.”

HB3158 by Rep. Dan Flynn (R-Canton), chairman of the House Pensions Committee passed out of the Texas House of Representatives unanimously and now awaits a hearing in the Senate State Affairs Committee.

The proposed agreement was reached following three days of negotiations.

“We are out of breath because we’ve been working hard the last few days,” said Mayor Mike Rawlings.

Rawlings said lawmakers have a bill that will go to the Texas Senate that will remedy this issue.

Mayor Rawlings praised Republicans and Democrats in the Texas Legislature for coming together to help the citizens of Dallas.

“This is not over. These are agreements in principle,” said Mayor Rawlings. “We will make sure our taxpayers and future retirees and current police and firefighters are protected.”