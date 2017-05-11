Tasha’s KRLD To Do List May 11-14, 2017

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

38-Special is playing the House of Blues Thursday night. (5/11)

Downton Abbey devotees and Anglophiles take heed! At 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Dr… Dr. Jann Mackey will share some of the secrets and mysteries of Highclere Castle, better known as “Downton Abbey,” on the popular PBS Masterpiece series. Free. Call 214-509-4911.

Travel back in time and celebrate the sound that forever changed rock-and-roll. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, Beatlemania 64 takes the stage at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Dr. A live multi-media musical journey through the life and times of the world’s most celebrated band, Beatlemania 64 covers hits from the vast anthology of Beatles classics and pre-“Sgt. Pepper” period of their career, spanning the group’s famous 1964 debut appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” to their last live American concert at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park in 1966. FREE!!

Texas Discovery Gardens & Butterfly House want to help you celebrate Mother’s Day. It involves the annual Mother’s Day Concert with The Women’s Chorus of Dallas and a live butterfly release in the Conservatory Sunday May 14.

If your mama digs food…head over to Seasons 52 for Mother’s Day brunch. Details below:

Mother’s Day Brunch: Seasons 52 offers Mother’s Day brunch, and this year is introducing a Braised Beef Short Rib Hash and an Orange Marmalade Parfait Mini, in addition to traditional brunch favorites (Brick Oven Brioche French Toast and S52 Eggs Benedict).

◦Sunday, May 14, 2017 – 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

$5 Sips: Enjoy $5 sips from Sangria, Prosecco Bellini, Mimosa & Bloody Mary

Treat Mom like a queen with a Mother’s Day Brunch and a full day of fun at Scarborough Renaissance Festival this weekend, May 13 & 14, 2017! Start the day off with the Mother’s Day Brunch with the whole family and then enjoy non-stop Renaissance entertainment on 24 stages, partake in a shopping adventure for exquisite crafts in over 200 shops, and much more!

This weekend Scarborough Renaissance Festival also celebrates modern day romances with the Vow Renewal Ceremonies. Scarborough invites couples at 12 noon each day to renew their vows and commitments to each other.

Celebrate Mother’s Day outdoors at The Dallas Arboretum. May is the perfect time to see dozens of varieties of spring blooming plants such as ageratums, petunias, salvias, marigolds, African daisies, begonias and zinnias. And you can honor Mom or someone special for a full year with a Blooming Bed of Color. A sign noting the gift remains in the garden for twelve months, making it a wonderful gift.

Mother’s Day Weekend Activities at the Arboretum:

Main Garden

Complimentary Cup of Coffee-Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mother’s Day Brunch-Sunday, May 14

Live Entertainment-Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Help Dallas Zoo’s Ajabu celebrate his 1st birthday Friday May 12. The festivities continue through 4pm but you can still stop by this weekend and say Happy Birthday!

Clay Walker is playing Billy Bob’s Friday night. (5/12)

The 2nd Annual Shatterproof Challenge Rappel at Reunion Tower is happening this Saturday May 13. This is your opportunity to rappel 50 stories down Dallas’ iconic Reunion Tower. For those whose stomachs aren’t quite strong enough to rappel 50 stories, there will also be an option to rappel down the 10-story Hyatt Regency Dallas. Shatterproof is a nonprofit dedicated to reducing the devastation that addiction causes families.

Discovery Days: Meteorology at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science is Saturday May 13.

Dollar Night at Lonestar Park is Saturday May 13.

If your mama has a great sense of humor…take her to the Mother’s Day screening of Mommy Dearest Sunday afternoon May 14 at the Alamo Drafthouse in Dallas.