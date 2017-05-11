Trader Joe’s Recalls Single Lot Of Mochi Ice Cream

May 11, 2017 9:45 AM
MONROVIA, Calif. (AP) – Trader Joe’s is recalling a single lot of its Mikawaya Chocolate Mochi Ice Cream because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

The California-based company said Wednesday that no allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported.

Customers may return any mochi ice cream with the code “LOT 090-17” for a full refund.

(credit: Trader Joe’s)

Trader Joe’s says people who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the product.

