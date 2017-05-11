Wylie Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting

May 11, 2017 11:33 AM
WYLIE (CBSDFW) – Wylie Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Thursday night.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1000 block of Rockton Drive at approximately 9:38 p.m and were encountered by a man with a firearm.

Wylie Police say their officers fired at the subject, striking him.

The suspect was transported to a regional hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

The names of the officers and the suspect aren’t being released at this time.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers were requested to conduct an independent investigation.

