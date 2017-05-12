A Rose Is A Rose — Except When Online Floral Shops Dupe Clients

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – She thought she was ordering flowers from a local florist, but in reality, Jill Johnson was ordering flowers from a company almost 1500 miles away.

“It says thank you for supporting your local florist,” Johnson said looking at Troys Florist website.

The Garland resident was sending flowers to a co-worker’s home in Little Elm. She wanted to cheer her up after her surgery. Johnson typed in “local florists in Little Elm” and Troys Florist showed up in the top search results.

“Reading their website, it sounded like they were a local florist, they supported the community, serviced all the hospitals in the are,” she said.

And, it had same day delivery.

“It all looked legit,” she said.

But her co-worker received the flowers, full six days after placing the order.

“I could have walked the flowers from Plano to Little Elm faster than they got there,” she said

And, the arrangement wasn’t even the one she ordered. “If you look at the two, there’s a pretty big difference.”

While not a bad looking arrangement, it wasn’t what she ordered.

“It had fewer roses and no daisies,” she said.

Troys Florists is actually located in New Jersey. The business has an F-rating with the BBB and has more than 100 negative complaints on Yelp.

CBS11 called and emailed Troy’s florist for a response.

They sent the following response: “We apologize we cannot help you at this time if the customer is upset with her order she is more than welcome to contact us about the issue and we can see what happened with her exact order. We appreciate your understanding in this situation.”

Johnson said she did contact them. The florist refunded her $11 and said she would have to return the flowers for a full refund.

The Texas State Florist Association says out of state florists pose as local shops all the time.

If you come across an online business posing as a local florist, you can file a complaint with the Texas Attorney General’s office.