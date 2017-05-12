Choppy: The ‘Best’ Sports Postseason Is Up For Debate, The ‘Worst’ Is Not

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

If you’ve listened to 105.3 The Fan over the past month, you’ve heard a recurring ‘yawn’ when it comes the NBA playoffs, and that’s a shame.

Now, don’t get me wrong…I understand that the NBA Finals last year were the highest rated since 1998, when some guy name Jordan played. This postseason, quite frankly, has stunk.

The problem with the NBA postseason is there isn’t any competition. Even five years ago there was a ton of it, but those days are long gone. The only thing worth watching about the current NBA postseason is that we get to wax poetic about LeBron James vs Michael Jordan.

SPOILER: Michael Jordan is better.

We know the NBA has the worst postseason. But who has the best?

Twitter would have you believe that the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are the best, even though the TV ratings don’t match up to it. But this isn’t judged on ratings.

The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are, indeed, the best postseason out there. A 1-8 team can win the conference. We just got Sidney Crosby vs Alex Ovechkin in the 2nd round.

My issue with the NHL Postseason is the way they do the seeding now. Its not 1-8, its based on divisions now, and that hurts.

There is no way Ovi and Sid should have played in the 2nd round. That is criminal.

I follow that with MLB’s postseason. Every pitch. Every missed call. Every error. Every home run.

There is no drama like the night-in night-out drama that is the Major League Baseball playoffs. And much like hockey, the favorite is not guaranteed to go to the next round. Anything can, and often does happen.

The NFL is the NFL.

Its terrific no matter what, but the idea that the Super Bowl has had a Brady, Manning, or Roethlisberger in every Super Bowl since 2002 except for 1, makes the postseason a little anti-climactic.

Then, of course, we get the NBA snooze-fest until the finals. Its a sad state of affairs when ‘Inside the NBA‘ on TNT is a bigger must-see than the actual game.

For the record…I left the NCAA Tournament and the College Football Playoffs out of these rankings.

The NBA should send me a letter saying “Thank You”, for that.