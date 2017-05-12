CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Choppy: The ‘Best’ Sports Postseason Is Up For Debate, The ‘Worst’ Is Not

May 12, 2017 7:39 AM By R.J. Choppy

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

If you’ve listened to 105.3 The Fan over the past month, you’ve heard a recurring ‘yawn’ when it comes the NBA playoffs, and that’s a shame.

Now, don’t get me wrong…I understand that the NBA Finals last year were the highest rated since 1998, when some guy name Jordan played. This postseason, quite frankly, has stunk.

The problem with the NBA postseason is there isn’t any competition. Even five years ago there was a ton of it, but those days are long gone. The only thing worth watching about the current NBA postseason is that we get to wax poetic about LeBron James vs Michael Jordan.

SPOILER: Michael Jordan is better.

We know the NBA has the worst postseason. But who has the best?

Twitter would have you believe that the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are the best, even though the TV ratings don’t match up to it. But this isn’t judged on ratings.

The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are, indeed, the best postseason out there. A 1-8 team can win the conference. We just got Sidney Crosby vs Alex Ovechkin in the 2nd round.

My issue with the NHL Postseason is the way they do the seeding now. Its not 1-8, its based on divisions now, and that hurts.

There is no way Ovi and Sid should have played in the 2nd round. That is criminal.

I follow that with MLB’s postseason. Every pitch. Every missed call. Every error. Every home run.

There is no drama like the night-in night-out drama that is the Major League Baseball playoffs. And much like hockey, the favorite is not guaranteed to go to the next round. Anything can, and often does happen.

The NFL is the NFL.

Its terrific no matter what, but the idea that the Super Bowl has had a Brady, Manning, or Roethlisberger in every Super Bowl since 2002 except for 1, makes the postseason a little anti-climactic.

Then, of course, we get the NBA snooze-fest until the finals. Its a sad state of affairs when ‘Inside the NBA‘ on TNT is a bigger must-see than the actual game.

For the record…I left the NCAA Tournament and the College Football Playoffs out of these rankings.

The NBA should send me a letter saying “Thank You”, for that.

More from R.J. Choppy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch