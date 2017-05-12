Cowboys Sign Eight Of Their Nine Draft Picks To Contracts

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys officially signed eight of their nine draft picks to rookie contracts, the team announced Thursday.
Among those to sign was first-round pick Taco Charlton out of Michigan. The defensive end signed a four-year contract for an undetermined amount.
In addition to Charlton, the Cowboys also signed cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, wide receiver Ryan Switzer, safety Xavier Woods, cornerback Marquez White, wide receiver Noah Brown and defensive linemen Joey Ivie and Jordan Carrell.
Cornerback Jourdan Lewis, drafted in the third-round out of Michigan, is the only drafted rookie to have not signed a contract.
The newcomers were already going at it today as rookie minicamp walkthroughs, practices and meetings got underway.