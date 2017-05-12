Dallas Stars Sign Goalie Ben Bishop To Six-Year Deal

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Stars have come to an agreement with goaltender Ben Bishop on a six-year $29.5-million contract, according to general manager Jim Nill.

The Stars acquired the rights to negotiate a new contract with Bishop in a trade with the L.A. Kings on Tuesday. Dallas sent the fourth-round pick they received in a trade with Montreal for defenseman Jordie Benn to Los Angeles.

Bishop was in the final year of a two-year, $11.9 million contract with an average annual value of $5.95 million, according to CapFriendly.com.

Dallas had until July 1 to sign the 2015-2016 Vezina Trophy finalist or else he would have become an unrestricted free agent.

Bishop appeared in 36 Stanley Cup Playoff games in his career, including a Stanley Cup Final run in 2014-15, posting a 21-13 record with a 2.09 GAA and a .927 save percentage. His five postseason shutouts since 2014-15 are the most in the NHL.

“As I stated previously, Ben is an elite goaltender in this League and we’re thrilled to be adding him to our mix,” said Nill. “Ben’s commitment to what we are building in Dallas, and his passion for wanting to be a part of it, was evident during the negotiating process. We are excited to have him under contract for the next six seasons.”

Bishop went 18-15 with a 2.54 GAA between Los Angeles and Tampa Bay in 2016-2017 season. L.A. acquired Bishop to bolster their goaltender depth for a playoff run.

In his ten seasons in the NHL, Bishop has a career record of 148-80, a 2.32 GAA and a .919 save percentage.

In addition to the Kings and Lightning, Bishop has played for the St. Louis Blues and Ottowa Senators.

The 6-foot-7, 216-pounder was originally selected by the Blues in the third round (85th overall) of the 2005 NHL Draft.

