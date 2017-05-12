Don Henley To Host Dallas Concert On His 70th Birthday

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (KRLD) – Longtime Dallas resident Don Henley is having a 70th birthday party and concert at American Airlines Center on July 22nd.
Why would the longtime ‘Eagles’ singer want to have a concert on his special occasion? That’s an easy one, he said.
“I didn’t want to sit at home being depressed. I thought, you know, what would be the best way to spend my birthday … and I thought I’d like to spend it working,” Henley said.
Hear the rest of the interview with the legendary musician and KRLD’s Chris Sommer and Tasha Stevens.