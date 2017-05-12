CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Don Henley To Host Dallas Concert On His 70th Birthday

May 12, 2017 4:12 PM
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Don Henley, Eagles, krld

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (KRLD) – Longtime Dallas resident Don Henley is having a 70th birthday party and concert at American Airlines Center on July 22nd.

Why would the longtime ‘Eagles’ singer want to have a concert on his special occasion? That’s an easy one, he said.

“I didn’t want to sit at home being depressed. I thought, you know, what would be the best way to spend my birthday … and I thought I’d like to spend it working,” Henley said.

Hear the rest of the interview with the legendary musician and KRLD’s Chris Sommer and Tasha Stevens.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch