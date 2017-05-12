Jury Deadlocked, Erbie Bowser Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole

May 12, 2017 1:56 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The jury in the Erbie Bowser penalty phase of his murder trial has deadlocked on giving him the death penalty. Bowser is instead sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Jurors in Dallas were unable to to sentence the convicted murder to death. Now, he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Bowser was found guilty of killing four people, including his estranged wife, in attacks that happened nearly four years ago in Dallas and DeSoto.

Bowser was once part of the Dallas Mavericks ManiAACs dance troupe, entertaining fans at basketball games.

