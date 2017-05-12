CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Texan Kelly Clarkson Joining 14th Season Of ‘The Voice’

May 12, 2017 7:26 AM
Filed Under: grammy winner, Kelly Clarkson, Singer, stronger (what doesn't kill you), The Voice

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson is joining the hit singing competition “The Voice” as a coach, but not for another year.

NBC announced Thursday that the “Stronger” singer will join Adam Levine and Blake Shelton as coaches for the show’s 14th season. Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson has been announced as a coach on the show’s 13th season, which will begin airing in fall 2017.

The Burleson-native has been a “Voice” adviser in previous years. She is no stranger to musical competition shows — she won the first season of Fox’s “American Idol.” Hudson, another “Idol” alumna, finished in that series’ Top 10 in 2004. She later won an Oscar for “Dream Girls.”

The early announcement of Clarkson as a coach could be in response to ABC’s announcement that it will bring back “American Idol” just a year after it was canceled by Fox after 15 seasons.

NBC has not yet said who the fourth coach will be for its 14th season.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

