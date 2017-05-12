CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Convicted Killer Erbie Bowser Awaits Jury’s Sentence

May 12, 2017 6:07 AM By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under: Dallas, Erbie Bowser, Murder, Neima Williams, Zina Williams

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Jurors in Dallas will continue weighing the fate of Erbie Bowser on Friday. After nearly three weeks of emotional testimony from experts, Bowser was convicted of murdering Neima Williams as part of a killing spree that left three women and a teenager dead.

The same jury that found Bowser guilty of capital murder is now trying to decide if he should be sentenced to death.

Jurors in the punishment phase have been told to only consider two questions. First, will the defendant be a continuing threat to society and try to commit more crimes? Second, are there any other mitigating factors that would warrant sparing Bowser’s life?

During closing arguments, prosecutor Glen Fitzmartin replayed the 911 call from the night of the killings. It served as a harsh reminder of the terror that Bowser’s victims faced. In the audio, the jury could hear victim Zina Williams begging for her life just before she was shot in the head.

“I ask you for the ultimate punishment, because it’s the ultimate crime,” the prosecution said, asking jurors for justice. “Joy to the righteous and terror to the evil. This is the day that terror needs to fill the evil doer.”

Meanwhile, Bowser’s defense team asked the jury to spare his life. “Compassion remains our best hope for healing,” attorneys said. “Mercy says more about you than it does him. Each of us is more than the worst thing we’ve ever done.”

If the jury cannot reach a unanimous decision to give Bowser the death penalty, then he will automatically be given a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

More from Brittany Jeffers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch