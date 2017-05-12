Report: Former Cowboy Rolando McClain Arrested On Marijuana, Firearms Charges

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
HARTSELLE, ALABAMA (105.3 The Fan) – Former Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested Friday on marijuana and firearms charges, according to DecaturDaily.com.
Hartselle Police say McClain was pulled over for a window tint violation. When the officer approached the vehicle, he smelled marijuana come from the vehicle and conducted a search, police spokesman Lt. Justin Barley said.
McClain was in possession of marijuana and was carrying a firearm without a permit.
He’s charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, carrying a firearm without a permit and a misdemeanor equipment violation.
McClain’s being held at the Morgan County Jail with a bond of $2,000.
McClain was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy in December. He was previously suspended for ten games for violating the same policy back in June.
