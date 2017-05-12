CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Report: Former Cowboy Rolando McClain Arrested On Marijuana, Firearms Charges

May 12, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, NFL, Rolando McClain

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

HARTSELLE, ALABAMA (105.3 The Fan) – Former Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested Friday on marijuana and firearms charges, according to DecaturDaily.com.

Hartselle Police say McClain was pulled over for a window tint violation.  When the officer approached the vehicle, he smelled marijuana come from the vehicle and conducted a search, police spokesman Lt. Justin Barley said.

McClain was in possession of marijuana and was carrying a firearm without a permit.

He’s charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, carrying a firearm without a permit and a misdemeanor equipment violation.

McClain’s being held at the Morgan County Jail with a bond of $2,000.

McClain was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy in December.  He was previously suspended for ten games for violating the same policy back in June.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch