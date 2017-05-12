CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

WNBA Finding New Ways To Grow Off The Court

May 12, 2017 8:22 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, FanDuel, Twitter, WNBA

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) – Coming off one of the most successful seasons in WNBA history on and off the court, the league has found ways to try to bring in new fans.

Whether streaming games on Twitter, partnering with FanDuel to offer daily fantasy sports or just having more games on television, the WNBA is growing.

“I think the WNBA is doing a great job using multiple platforms to broaden their audience,” ESPN broadcaster Rebecca Lobo said. “I see firsthand how my own kids consume sports, and streaming is the primary option for them. My oldest daughter had her own WNBA Live Access account last year because she wanted to watch different games than what I was watching via my app. It’s a different world than the one I grew up in watching sports and I’m glad the WNBA understands that and markets to it.”

This year’s changes come after the WNBA had its highest attendance in five seasons, record marks for WNBA digital, social media and retail and double-digit growth in television viewership on ESPN.

Here is a look at a few initiatives that the WNBA has undertaken heading into its 21st season.

LIVE STREAMS: The WNBA announced last week that it would show 20 games a year on Twitter over the next few seasons. The games on Twitter are exclusive to the social media platform and aren’t on local or national TV. Twitter is paying the WNBA an undisclosed amount to stream the games. It’s the first women’s sport to be live-streamed on Twitter. The inaugural game will be the Dallas Wings against the Phoenix Mercury on May 14.

FANTASY SPORTS: The WNBA is entering the daily fantasy sports market. The league announced a partnership with FanDuel on Thursday — the first time a women’s professional sports league will be available in one-day fantasy games. FanDuel will be offering free WNBA contests in which participants can win regular-season courtside tickets and merchandise, among other things. The grand prize fan experience includes courtside seats to the WNBA Finals with a basketball legend. The site will also have its normal offerings of daily fantasy contests in which people can win money by picking a lineup of WNBA players and pitting them against other players.

“We’ve seen fantasy sports as one of the most engaging ways for fans to interact with the game,” WNBA chief operating officer Jay Parry said. “It’s in line with our growth strategy and the announcement we made last week with Twitter. We see this as a way to engage with new fans and expose them to excitement to WNBA. We’re happy that FanDuel recognized the potential and growing interest in women’s sport.”

ON-AIR: The WNBA will have more games on television this season with 222 local broadcasts. That’s up about 31 percent from last season. NBATV will show 45 contests, four more than last year. ESPN will show 16 regular-season games as well as broadcast the entire playoffs for the second consecutive season.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch