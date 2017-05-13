Authorities Chase Man From Carrollton To Dallas County Jail

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A 54-year-old man led authorities on a pursuit from Carrollton to downtown Dallas overnight and is being charged with evading arrest, officials say.
Police say the chase began at around 2:20 a.m. Saturday when an officer tried to pull over an SUV with men suspected of attempting to break into a tractor-trailer in the 2000 block of Luna Road.
According to police, the driver and three passengers in the SUV got out of the vehicle and ran away on foot when they stopped in Farmers Branch.
Keith Leonard Randle, 54, took the driver’s seat and led police on a chase for nearly 30 miles, police say.
According to police, Randle brought the vehicle to a stop in front of the Dallas County Jail after his tires were flattened by authorities. He was then arrested without further incident.
Randle faces charges for evading arrest at the Carrollton City Jail.