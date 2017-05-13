CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
Girl Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver Remembered At Funeral

May 13, 2017 10:10 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Stars, Deadly Crash, Drunk Driver, funeral, graphic Designer, Luis Solano, Michelle Loud, Promise Hamilton

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens of rows were filled with Promise Hamilton’s friends, co-workers, classmates and former teachers as they gathered to remember the 23-year-old who was killed by a suspected drunk driver.

“She changed me as an educator and as a person,” said a former teacher.

The funeral was held at the Dallas Stars’ executive office in Frisco, which is where Hamilton worked as a graphic designer.

c ubffnu0aaedok Girl Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver Remembered At Funeral

Promise Hamilton’s funeral. (Yona Gavino/Twitter)

Hamilton’s life ended while she was on the way to the airport last weekend. Police say a drunk driver ran a red light and killed her and her boyfriend, Luis Solano.

The young graphic designer was planning to study art in France for six months.

The couple planned to pick up Hamilton’s mother Michelle Loud and when they didn’t arrive, Loud got into her car and drove – only to find the couple’s car still in flames.

“She was preparing to go to Paris, but instead she went to Paradise,” said Loud. “Her story hasn’t ended. It’s only the beginning.”

c uo00suwaesif9 Girl Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver Remembered At Funeral

Promise Hamilton (Yona Gavino/Twitter)

Loud and Hamilton’s three sisters spoke during the funeral and said the 23-year-old was the glue that held them together and that she shared that love with everyone she met.

“Turns out, Promise had many extraordinary qualities. Another one of those was passion,” said Dallas Stars art director Chase Hargrove. “Didn’t take long for me to notice her passions for her family… for life itself.”

Pictures of and artwork by Hamilton was on display at the funeral to show how she was full of life and full of promise.

