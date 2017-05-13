Girl Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver Remembered At Funeral

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens of rows were filled with Promise Hamilton’s friends, co-workers, classmates and former teachers as they gathered to remember the 23-year-old who was killed by a suspected drunk driver.

“She changed me as an educator and as a person,” said a former teacher.

The funeral was held at the Dallas Stars’ executive office in Frisco, which is where Hamilton worked as a graphic designer.

Hamilton’s life ended while she was on the way to the airport last weekend. Police say a drunk driver ran a red light and killed her and her boyfriend, Luis Solano.

The young graphic designer was planning to study art in France for six months.

The couple planned to pick up Hamilton’s mother Michelle Loud and when they didn’t arrive, Loud got into her car and drove – only to find the couple’s car still in flames.

“She was preparing to go to Paris, but instead she went to Paradise,” said Loud. “Her story hasn’t ended. It’s only the beginning.”

Loud and Hamilton’s three sisters spoke during the funeral and said the 23-year-old was the glue that held them together and that she shared that love with everyone she met.

“Turns out, Promise had many extraordinary qualities. Another one of those was passion,” said Dallas Stars art director Chase Hargrove. “Didn’t take long for me to notice her passions for her family… for life itself.”

Pictures of and artwork by Hamilton was on display at the funeral to show how she was full of life and full of promise.