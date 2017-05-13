Rally Held At Dallas Courthouse To Honor Teen Killed By Police

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Supporters gathered on the steps of the Dallas County courthouse Saturday to honor Jordan Edwards, who was killed by a Balch Springs police officer.

Investigators say the 15-year-old was killed in April by Roy Oliver after the officer fired at a car carrying Jordan and four other teens as they were leaving a party.

While the Edwards family previously discouraged public acts of protest in the teen’s name, his mother Charmaine Edwards made an exception this Mother’s Day weekend.

“I’m Charmaine Edwards. I was Jordan’s mother and still am Jordan’s mother,” said Charmaine to the crowd of supporters.

In promoting the event, Charmaine said she wanted to honor Jordan’s memory “along side other mothers who have suffered this unconscionable loss.”

Several other mothers spoke out describing their own experiences losing their children.

“The Edwards family wanted the world to see there are other grieving families,” said Sara Mokuria with Mothers Against Police Brutality. “There are other children who have been lost and we must fight for all of them. And so we’re here answering that call to action.”

Organizers at the rally said today was only the beginning of efforts to raise awareness. They’re planning to hold another rally in June.