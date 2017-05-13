Rangers Rally Earlier For 5th Straight Win, 6-5 Over A’s

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (AP) — Elvis Andrus and Nomar Mazara had consecutive two-RBI hits as the Texas Rangers rallied earlier this time, beating the Oakland Athletics 6-5 on Saturday night for their season-best fifth straight victory.

The Rangers loaded the bases in the seventh when reliever Ryan Dull (1-2) allowed a hit and two walks before Liam Hendriks took over on the mound.

Andrus then grounded a single through the left side of the infield to tie it at 4. Mazara followed by lining a two-run double over left fielder Khris Davis and to the wall.

Texas had won 5-2 each of the previous two nights, scoring four runs in the ninth inning capped by three-run homers both times. Mike Napoli’s game-ending homer beat San Diego on Thursday night, and Joey Gallo’s blast won the series opener against Oakland on Friday night.

The Rangers matched AL West-leading Houston for the longest current winning streak in the majors.

Tony Barnette (1-0) got the latest win despite allowing three hits and a run in one inning. Keona Kela gave up a run in the eighth before Matt Bush struck out two in a perfect ninth for his third save in four chances.

Yonder Alonso hit his 12th homer in the eighth for Oakland to extend his career high. Matt Joyce’s two-run single in the fifth put the A’s up 3-2, though he was thrown out trying to get back to first base after a wide turn.

A’s starter Sonny Gray allowed two runs over six innings. He left with a 3-2 lead in his attempt to make it seven wins in his seventh career road start against the Rangers.

Nick Martinez is winless in 11 consecutive starts since his victory last Aug. 5 against Houston. Martinez gave up three runs in six innings.

