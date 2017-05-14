Crews Battling Warehouse Fire In Dallas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue is battling a four-alarm fire at the American Fresh Produce warehouse near downtown.
Crews are working on the fire at 2410 Logan Street.
According to officials, crews responded to reports of heavy black smoke coming from the one-story warehouse just before 8:40 a.m. Sunday.
Officials say the fire is under control but has not been declared extinguished. There are no reported injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.