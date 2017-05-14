Former Dallas Councilman Don Hill Dies After Release From Prison

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas City Council member Don Hill passed away Sunday morning due to a terminal illness after his release from prison.
Hill was released from the Bureau of Prisons Friday after a judge’s order Monday due to having a terminal illness.
The former councilman was convicted of bribery in a Dallas City Hall scandal and was serving an 18-year prison sentence.
The case charged that Hill accepted bribes from affordable housing developers in return for political favors at City Hall.